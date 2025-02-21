Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan – Odds and Match Preview

‘The Hulk’ Ion Cutelaba and Ibo Aslan are set to face off in a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on February 22, 2025, in Seattle. This matchup promises to be an explosive clash of styles and stakes, with both fighters bringing unique strengths and motivations to the octagon.

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan – Odds

The betting odds for the UFC light heavyweight matchup between Ion Cutelaba and Ibo Aslan reflect the Turkish fighter as the favorite. Current odds place Cutelaba at approximately +150 (underdog) and Aslan at -180 (favorite), indicating a 60% implied probability of victory for Aslan compared to Cuțelaba's 40%. These odds have remained relatively stable leading up to the fight, with no significant line movements reported.

Given both fighters’ styles, an early finish is highly probable. Aslan has won all 14 of his professional victories by knockout, with 12 in the first round, showcasing his explosive power. Ion Cutelaba, on the other hand, has achieved 13 knockouts among his 18 wins and is also known for his high-pressure fighting style. The odds for a finish by KO/TKO favor Aslan at -115, while Cuțelaba’s chances of winning by KO/TKO are listed at +400. The fight is expected to end under 1.5 rounds, with the over/under set evenly at -115 for both outcomes.

The 31-year-old Moldovan Ion Cuțelaba has been a fixture in the UFC since 2016. With a professional record of 18-10-1, Cuțelaba is recognized for his aggressive, high-pressure style and knockout power, having achieved 13 of his wins by KO.

A former national champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, Sambo, and Judo, he also brings a well-rounded skill set, including grappling and striking versatility. However, his UFC career has been inconsistent in recent years, with only two wins in his last seven fights. Ion Cutelaba believes his extensive experience will give him the edge against the younger Aslan.

The 28-year-old Turkish prospect Ibo Aslan enters the fight with an impressive 14-1 record, all wins coming via knockout. Aslan has made a strong start in the UFC with two consecutive knockout victories, maintaining a perfect finishing rate. Known for his striking power, Aslan has finished most of his fights in the first round. Despite being less experienced at the UFC level compared to Cutelaba, Aslan’s confidence is high as he aims to continue his rise as a potential contender in the light heavyweight division. He also boasts strong takedown defense (85%), which could help neutralize Cutelaba’s wrestling.

This fight is expected to be fast-paced and violent, as both fighters are known for their aggressive styles. Cutelaba will likely rely on his experience and grappling to weather Aslan’s early storm and drag the fight into deeper rounds where he might exploit potential cardio weaknesses. On the other hand, Aslan will aim to use his reach advantage and striking power to secure another early finish. The stakes are high for both: Cuțelaba seeks to reestablish himself as a dangerous contender despite recent struggles, while Aslan looks to solidify his status as a rising star in the division.