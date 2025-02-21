Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan – Odds and Match Preview

ByTimothy Wheaton
Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan - Odds and Match Preview

‘The Hulk’ Ion Cutelaba and Ibo Aslan are set to face off in a highly anticipated light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on February 22, 2025, in Seattle. This matchup promises to be an explosive clash of styles and stakes, with both fighters bringing unique strengths and motivations to the octagon.

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan – Odds

The betting odds for the UFC light heavyweight matchup between Ion Cutelaba and Ibo Aslan reflect the Turkish fighter as the favorite. Current odds place Cutelaba at approximately +150 (underdog) and Aslan at -180 (favorite), indicating a 60% implied probability of victory for Aslan compared to Cuțelaba’s 40%. These odds have remained relatively stable leading up to the fight, with no significant line movements reported. Play the odds with online casino free spins right here.

READ MORE:  Joshua Pacio Punches Out Jarred Brooks in Round 2 to Retain Title - ONE 171 Results

Given both fighters’ styles, an early finish is highly probable. Aslan has won all 14 of his professional victories by knockout, with 12 in the first round, showcasing his explosive power. Ion Cutelaba, on the other hand, has achieved 13 knockouts among his 18 wins and is also known for his high-pressure fighting style. The odds for a finish by KO/TKO favor Aslan at -115, while Cuțelaba’s chances of winning by KO/TKO are listed at +400. The fight is expected to end under 1.5 rounds, with the over/under set evenly at -115 for both outcomes.

The 31-year-old Moldovan Ion Cuțelaba has been a fixture in the UFC since 2016. With a professional record of 18-10-1, Cuțelaba is recognized for his aggressive, high-pressure style and knockout power, having achieved 13 of his wins by KO.

READ MORE:  Shamil Erdogan Finishes Aung La N Sang Quickly With a Head Kick Knockout - ONE 171 Results

A former national champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, Sambo, and Judo, he also brings a well-rounded skill set, including grappling and striking versatility. However, his UFC career has been inconsistent in recent years, with only two wins in his last seven fights. Ion Cutelaba believes his extensive experience will give him the edge against the younger Aslan.

The 28-year-old Turkish prospect Ibo Aslan enters the fight with an impressive 14-1 record, all wins coming via knockout. Aslan has made a strong start in the UFC with two consecutive knockout victories, maintaining a perfect finishing rate. Known for his striking power, Aslan has finished most of his fights in the first round. Despite being less experienced at the UFC level compared to Cutelaba, Aslan’s confidence is high as he aims to continue his rise as a potential contender in the light heavyweight division. He also boasts strong takedown defense (85%), which could help neutralize Cutelaba’s wrestling.

READ MORE:  Paul Felder Speaks Out After Fans Question His Reaction to Jared Cannonier's Success at UFC Vegas 102

This fight is expected to be fast-paced and violent, as both fighters are known for their aggressive styles. Cutelaba will likely rely on his experience and grappling to weather Aslan’s early storm and drag the fight into deeper rounds where he might exploit potential cardio weaknesses. On the other hand, Aslan will aim to use his reach advantage and striking power to secure another early finish. The stakes are high for both: Cuțelaba seeks to reestablish himself as a dangerous contender despite recent struggles, while Aslan looks to solidify his status as a rising star in the division.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland Basks in the Chaos of USA's Big Win Over Canada: 'I Love Me Some Hockey Fights'

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts