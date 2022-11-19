Kennedy Nzechukwu stops Ion Cutelaba with brutal KO in impromptu headliner – UFC Vegas 65 Highlights

Kennedy Nzechukwu
Nigerian light heavyweight division prospect, Kennedy Nzechukwu has landed his second Octagon victory of the year in his first headlining outing under the UFC banner, stopping Ion Cutelaba in a rallying performance in the main event of UFC Vegas 65.

Initially slated to co-headline the event against Cutelaba, Nzechukwu was promoted to main event honors after initial headliner, Derrick Lewis was forced from his heavyweight fight against Sergey Spivak due to medical issues.

Giving up the opening round against a grappling and wrestling-heavy approach from Cutelaba, Nzechukwu capitalized on a couple of well-placed step-in knee strikes in the second round.

Steaming forward as Cutelaba wobbled, a subsequent barrage of ground strikes at the fence felled Cutalaba, with referee, Keith Petersen eventually calling a halt to the action.

