Imane Khelif: Sean Strickland comments on intersex Olympic boxer: ‘Political wokeness’

Outspoken former UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland is the latest fighter to hit out at Algerian boxer, Imane Khelif after her knockout win over Italian opponent, Angela Carani overnight, after just 46 seconds – claiming the former’s presence in the Summer Olympic Games in Paris is a surefire point to “political wokeness”.

Khelif, who has been the subject of much-scrutiny across social media this week, made her return to the Olympics this week in a matchup against Italian fighter, Carani – scoring a first round TKO win after just 46-seconds, with the latter turning her back and signalling to her corner she would not be competing further.

Image via: AP

Disqualified from World Championship competition last year after failing a gender test, Khelif’s inclusion amongst fellow female competition was confirmed by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) – who confirmed the Algerian was eligible to compete despite criticizm.

“All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulatons in accordance with rules 1.4 and 3.1 of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit,” A statement from the International Olympic Committee read.

“The BU endeavored to restrict amendments to minimise the impact on athletes’ preparation and guaranteeing consistency between Olympic games.”

Sean Strickland hits out at boxer, Imane Khelif

Posting a video on his official X account hitting out at Khelif’s inclusion amongst female boxing peers, Strickland blasted the Olympics as “politically woke”.

“Here’s the facts,” Sean Strickland wrote. “The Olympics didn’t test this boxer (Imane Khelif) for political reasons. This boxer has failed a gender test in the past. The boxer may be intersex. This situation was created because the Olympics failed their athletes and their fans out of political wokeness.”

Khelif is scheduled to return to the ring tomorrow in a quarter final bracket, taking on Hungarian boxer, Luca Hamoni at the welterweight limit.

