Despite failing gender tests, two boxers allowed to compete in Paris Olympics

Despite seeing themselves disqualified from World Championship competition last year after failing gender eligibility tests, two boxers have been granted eligibility to compete at the Summer Paris Olympic Games, according to a statement from the International Olympic Committee earlier this week.

Imane Khelif, a native of Algeria was handed disqualification from last year’s World Championships ahead of her women’s gold medal match in India, after she was notified how she had failed to satisfy and meet the IBA (International Boxing Association) eligibility criteria.

At the same World Championship competition in New Delhi, Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan, was also stripped of her bronze mdeal victory after she also failed to meet the governing body’s criteria on eligibility.

And in a statement provided earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee confirmed how all athletes competing in the boxing tournament at the Paris Olympics were eligible to compete and were “comply” with the competition’s entry regulations.

Two boxers admitted to Paris Olympics despite failing gender tests

“All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulatons in accordance with rules 1.4 and 3.1 of the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit,” A statement from the International Olympic Committee read.

“The BU endeavored to restrict amendments to minimise the impact on athletes’ preparation and guaranteeing consistency between Olympic games.” (H/T Reuters)

Fighting later today, Khelif, 25, takes on Angela Carini of Italy at the welterweight limit, while the above-mentioned Yu-ting will fight tomorrow against either Marcelat Sakobi or Sitora Turdibekova at the featherweight limit.