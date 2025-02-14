Ilia Topuria welcomes lightweight fight with UFC star Dustin Poirier next: ‘I love that dog’

Unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria insists he is still plotting a lightweight move next, and has a host of names he wants to face in his return to the division — including former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier — professing his “love” for the Lafayette striker.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight gold holder, has been sidelined since UFC 308, where he became the first fighter to stop common-foe, Max Holloway with strikes in combat sports — lodging a stunning third round knockout win in Abu Dhabi.

And at the beginning of last year, Georgian-Spaniard finisher, Topuria landed the undisputed featherweight crown with a stunning second round stoppage win over former pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski.

However, amid links to a massive super fight against the current lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev next — potentially as soon as UFC 314 in April, Topuria has also named potential fights against Poirier and ex-champion, Charles Oliveira on his radar.

“At this point, just imagine a fight between me and – I love that dog, Dustin Poirier,” Ilia Topuria said on Fullsend Podcast. “He’s a f*cking fighter. He goes in and he fights til’ he dies. You’re gonna have that guy in front of you fighting and try to take your head off. That’s a very exciting fight for me and I think for the fans also.

“Arman [Tsarukyan] needs to build himself a little bit morel,” Ilia Topuria explained. “Islam is a great fight. Charles [Oliveira] is a great fight. Justin Gaethje is a great fight. I can mention to you so many great fights.”

Dustin Poirier describes Ilia Topuria as a fellow “warrior”

Reacting to Topuria’s comments, Louisianan veteran, Poirier — who is poised for a summer return to the Octagon, in what he has teased will come as his retirement outing, described the former as a “warrior”.

“A warrior knows one when he sees one, nothing but respect,” Dustin Poirier posted on his official X account.