Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev? Joe Rogan Says ‘Let’s Go!’ for UFC Lightweight Title

Joe Rogan is ready to see Ilia Topuria make the move to 155.

2024 was a banner year for ‘El Matador.’ After claiming the featherweight title with a stunning second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298, Topuria went on to become the first fighter to KO ex-titleholder Max Holloway in October.

Topuria has not yet booked a return to the Octagon for 2025, but all signs are currently pointing towards a champion vs. champion clash with reigning lightweight king Islam Makhachev.

It would be a pretty bold move considering Topuria only has one successful defense of his 145-pound crown, but that doesn’t really matter to the long-time UFC color commentator.

“I hope Ilia goes up to 55. I really do—to fight Volkanovski,” Rogan said during his UFC 312 fight companion podcast. “Diego Lopes at 45? I’ll take that. If Ilia goes up to 55, sh*t I don’t care if he only defended the title one time or didn’t. Who cares? Let’s go!”

Is Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria the fight to make after UFC 311?

Makhachev just scored his fourth successful defense of the lightweight title last month, landing a quick-fire submission victory over short-notice replacement opponent Renato Moicano at UFC 311 in Los Angeles. The ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ was set to defend his belt against Arman Tsarukyan in a rematch more than five years in the making, but Tsarukyan bowed out of the bout less than 48 hours away from fight night citing a back injury.

However, some believe that Tsarukyan’s withdrawal was due to a botched weight cut and not a legitimate injury.

Moicano, who was scheduled to compete at the event against Beneil Dariush, was ultimately pulled from his main card bout and thrust into the main event. It only took Makhachev four minutes to catch the Brazilian in a d’arce choke, bringing an abrupt end to their unlikely headliner.

With Tsarukyan’s title opportunity now on the back burner and Makhachev already defeating three of the top-five ranked contenders in his division, a clash with Topuria makes a lot of sense for the Dagestani.