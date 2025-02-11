Paddy Pimblett goads Dustin Poirier after UFC star turns fight down: ‘You know what would happen’

Streaking lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett has hit out at former interim champion, Dustin Poirier after he unsuccessfully pursued a fight with the veteran — claiming the former is right to turn down the pairing, suggesting he would likely make short work of him.

Pimblett, the current number twelve ranked lightweight contender, earned himself the number fifteen rank at 155lbs with a summer submission win over veteran striker, King Green at UFC 304 — however, has yet to book his return to action in the time since.

And linked heavily in recent weeks in an imminent comeback clash at UFC 314 in April — former Cage Warriors featherweight titleholder, Pimblett has been mentioned in circles regarding a potential fight with ex-title challenger, Michael Chandler.

Furthermore, Pimblett’s name also came up in conversation regarding the above-mentioned, Poirier’s retirement fight later this annum — in which the Liverpool grappler was scoffed at.

“It’s 100% not gonna be [against] Paddy Pimblett,” Dustin Poirier told. “Legends only. I’m not gonna retire fighting Paddy Pimblett.”

Paddy Pimblett warns Dustin Poirier after failed retirement fight

However, replying to Poirier’s comments — after receiving backing from ex-UFC star, Nate Diaz, Pimblett boldly claimed Poirier only rejected the pairing over fear of defeat.

@natediaz209 knows his sh*t he’s a real G,” Paddy Pimblett posted on his social media. “@dustinpoirier fought BSD (Benoit Saint Denis) when he’s rank 12 but not me. U (sic) know what wud (sic) happen.”