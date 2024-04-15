Ilia Topuria vows to become first to KO Max Holloway ahead of future title fight: ‘I will take your lights out’

Ilia Topuria believes he will be the first person to KO Max Holloway in a potential fight.

Holloway scored a highlight-reel knockout win over Justin Gaethje to win the BMF title at UFC 300. It was a great performance from the Hawaiian who was the underdog and many were counting out. However, Holloway proved the doubters wrong and now could return to featherweight to face Ilia Topuria for the belt.

If that fight does happen next, Topuria is confident he won’t just win but will be the first person to KO Holloway.

Congrats on your performance Max . Respect your story and everything you achieved with a beautiful family . Hopefully we gonna share the octagon before the end of the year and trust me you gonna feel something that you never felt before . I will be the first one to take your… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) April 15, 2024

After Holloway’s performance at UFC 300, fans are now excited for his potential fight against Topuria. Whether or not Holloway will get the next title shot is uncertain, however.

Ilia Topuria Calls Max Holloway’s Win ‘Nothing Special’

Although Max Holloway scored a highlight-reel KO win over Justin Gaethje, Ilia Topuria was not impressed by his performance.

Instead, Topruia thinks it was nothing special and the performance only made the featherweight champ more confident in a potential bout.

“Well, it was good. Nothing special to be honest,” Topuria said to ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi (h/t MMAFighting). “The ending was only an exchange of punches without any strategy. Both just throwing punches. Zero defense, hands down, and that kind of things can happen but that is something that would never happen with me because I think inside the octagon.

Ilia Topuria on Max Holloway (subtitled)



-He is certain that Max will be next for him

-Says anything can happen When you just exchange punches, but he is smart inside the octagon, thinks Max is basic

-“I did in 9 minutes what he couldn’t in 90 (against Volk)”



Vía @espndeportes pic.twitter.com/z9jUSF1p9k — Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 (@CCLegaspi) April 15, 2024

“[Holloway] was talking a lot during the week. It’s normal. It is what he has to do. He needs to believe he is the best. There is no other way in this sport. But the results are clear. I did in nine minutes [to Volkanosvki] what he was not able to do in 90 minutes. So, he can say whatever he wants, enjoy now, and get ready for what’s coming. He can do whatever he wants. He won’t be able to change that.”

Topuria won the featherweight title back in February with a KO win over Alexander Volkanovski.