Khabib Not Interested in Seeing Makhachev Fight ‘Nobody’ Ilia Topuria: ‘Arman is More Competitive’

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t particularly care if the UFC promised Ilia Topuria a lightweight title fight.

Earlier this year, Topuria shocked fight fans when he suddenly decided to vacate his 145-pound crown to move up and challenge reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. According to Topuria, he was promised an immediate shot, but thus far, no official announcements have been made regarding Makhachev’s next defense.

And from what it sounds like, the delay could be due to Nurmagomedov’s reluctance to sign off on a fight between his protege and ‘El Matador.’

Last month, ‘The Eagle’ poured cold water all over rumors of a scrap between Makhachev and Topuria. Now, he’s doubling down on his comments, suggesting that a fight against Topuria could end up doing diddly squat for Makhachev’s legacy.

“I don’t know what kind of agreements Topuria and UFC had, but from Islam’s side, he already gave two title shots to 145-pound champions,” Nurmagomedov told Adam Zubayraev. “Both times Islam won. Now a third time? Okay, let’s imagine Topuria moves up and gets a title shot right away. Islam beats him. Then Topuria fights again. He loses again. So basically he was a nobody at 155. Islam beat a nobody at 155. Because of that, in terms of legacy, for Islam, for his resume, I understand Islam’s risks.”

Khabib lobbying for Makhachev’s next fight to be against arman tsarukyan

Furthermore, Khabib thinks Arman Tsarukyan would be a better opponent for Makhachev’s next title defense while hammering home on the fact that we’ve never seen Topuria compete at 155.

“In my opinion, not necessarily [more] dangerous, let’s say more competitive, I think it’s Tsarukyan,” Nurmagomedov continued. “I think Arman is a more serious fighter than Topuria. Topuria is a good fighter at 145, but we haven’t seen him at 155. I believe Arman is more competitive for Islam.”

Tsarukyan was scheduled to challenge the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ in January, but ‘Ahalkalakets’ backed out of the bout 24 hours ahead of fight night, citing a back injury. Instead of rebooking the bout for a later date, Tsarukyan is being forced to go “back to the drawing board” after Dana White suggested there may have been more to the withdrawal than back problems.

With Khabib refusing to give Topuria the shot and White insistent on punishing Tsarukyan, that just leaves the lightweight division’s third-ranked contender, Justin Gaethje.

Makhachev and his team have been pushing for a fight with ‘The Highlight’ for some time, and it sounds like they’re on the verge of getting it.