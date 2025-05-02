Ilia Topuria Confirms His Return to the Octagon at UFC 317 During International Fight Week

ByCraig Pekios
Ilia Topuria Confirms His Return to the Octagon at UFC 317 During International Fight Week

While the UFC hasn’t officially confirmed Ilia Topuria’s return to the Octagon this summer, ‘El Matador’ dropped a major bombshell regarding June 28th’s International Fight Week card in Las Vegas.

Ever since vacating his featherweight title to pursue two-division glory, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out when Topuria would step back inside the cage, and more importantly, who it would be against.

gettyimages 2198447677 612x612 1

While we still don’t have an answer to the latter, Topuria shed some light on his next fight, suggesting that he would be back in action at UFC 317.

“I have my preparations ahead of me,” Topuria said during an appearance on Telemadrid. “I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th”

We know when, but not who Ilia Topuria will fight

Unfortunately, we still don’t know who Topuria will be fighting at the event.

READ MORE:  Eddie Hall Apologizes to Mariusz Pudzianowski for Repeated Illegal Blows at KSW 105

All signs currently point toward reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, though there have been some rumors suggesting that the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ could opt to vacate his 155-pound crown in pursuit of welterweight gold.

gettyimages 2195138057 612x612 1

If that proves to be the case, Topuria could potentially face former lightweight king Charles Oliveira for the vacant strap.

gettyimages 2188810545 612x612 1

With International Fight Week less than two months away, Dana White and Co. should drop some official news in the near future, perhaps as early as next weekend’s UFC 315 card in Montreal.

READ MORE:  Despite the Success of WrestleMania 41, Dana White Shoots Down Doing Stadium Shows

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts