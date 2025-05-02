Ilia Topuria Confirms His Return to the Octagon at UFC 317 During International Fight Week

While the UFC hasn’t officially confirmed Ilia Topuria’s return to the Octagon this summer, ‘El Matador’ dropped a major bombshell regarding June 28th’s International Fight Week card in Las Vegas.

Ever since vacating his featherweight title to pursue two-division glory, fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out when Topuria would step back inside the cage, and more importantly, who it would be against.

While we still don’t have an answer to the latter, Topuria shed some light on his next fight, suggesting that he would be back in action at UFC 317.

Ilia Topuria confirms he will be fighting at #UFC317 in June. 😱 pic.twitter.com/R6fYNmjFQP — SuperbeastCraig (@SuperbeastCraig) May 2, 2025

“I have my preparations ahead of me,” Topuria said during an appearance on Telemadrid. “I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th”

We know when, but not who Ilia Topuria will fight

Unfortunately, we still don’t know who Topuria will be fighting at the event.

All signs currently point toward reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, though there have been some rumors suggesting that the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ could opt to vacate his 155-pound crown in pursuit of welterweight gold.

If that proves to be the case, Topuria could potentially face former lightweight king Charles Oliveira for the vacant strap.

With International Fight Week less than two months away, Dana White and Co. should drop some official news in the near future, perhaps as early as next weekend’s UFC 315 card in Montreal.