Charles Oliveira hints as International Fight Week return as he plots BMF title fight next

Former undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira appears to have a date in mind for his return to action later this year — suggesting he vie for the symbolic BMF championship against Max Holloway as soon as International Fight Week later this summer.

Oliveira, a former undisputed lightweight champion and the current number two ranked divisional contender, most recently returned to winning ways in a UFC 309 co-main event return at Madison Square Garden.

And wrapping up his second career win over former vacant title challenger, Michael Chandler, Oliveira forced a unanimous decision victory against the ex-Bellator MMA gold holder over the course of five rounds in their rematch in New York.

Charles Oliveira targeting International Fight Week return to action

Hoping to secure himself a surefire shot at the undisputed championship later this annum, Sao Paulo finisher, Oliveira teased a return to the Octagon as soon as the summer at International Fight Week, having stressed his desire this weekend to take on current BMF champion, Holloway in a rematch next.

And off the back of former-foe, Islam Makhachev first round title defense win over compatriot, Renato Moicano, Brazilian fan-favorite, Oliveira claimed he would love the chance to avenge his forgettable injury TKO loss to Holloway dating back to 2015 in the form of a rematch at the lightweight limit next.

If he (Islam Makhachev) only wants to fight in October, I definitely want to fight before that,” Charles Oliveira told UFC Brasil. So, why not challenge Max Holloway for the BMF belt?

“We met before, but I suffered an injury right in the beginning, so there wasn’t an actual fight,” Charles Oliveira continued. “I think we deserve to make this fight happen.”