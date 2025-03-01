Ilia Topuria’s Controversial Move: Was ‘Delusion’ Behind His Featherweight Title Vacancy?

UFC and ESPN analyst Din Thomas was shocked by Ilia Topuria’s decision to vacate the featherweight title.

Working his way up the ranks with an undefeated record, ‘El Matador’ launched himself from contender to superstar in 2024 with a title-winning performance against Alexander Volkanovksi followed by an impressive third-round knockout of division staple Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway at UFC 308 in October.

But just when it looked like Topuria was on the cusp of becoming the best ever at 145, he pulled the rug out from under his featherweight run.

As announced by Dana White last month, Topuria opted to vacate his featherweight gold in hopes of conquering another weight class. The UFC CEO also revealed that Topuria had been struggling with the cut down to 145, prompting his jump up to lightweight.

However, Thomas isn’t necessarily buying those excuses for Topuria’s sudden decision to walk away from the division he’s called home throughout his entire UFC run.

“It’s wild to me that he’s giving this up now,” Thomas told MMA Junkie. “There’s no way a guy gives up pay-per-view points and his status as UFC champion, this soon, for no apparent reason, and no real reason other than he can’t make the weight. I don’t necessarily buy that. He’s a young guy. It may be uncomfortable for him to make the weight, but I don’t necessarily believe that he can’t make the weight. “But if he wants to go up? Let him go up, but it comes from a place of just, that Jon Jones level of confidence, and maybe a bit of delusion that you have to have to be a good fighter. But to think that you are just going to give up the belt, and ‘No problem, I’ll just go get it at lightweight,’ is such a wild way, such a crazy, delusional way of thinking.”

Thomas Excited to See how far Ilia Topuria can go

Though Thomas still has his reservations regarding just how high Ilia Topuria can go in the UFC, he’s happy to be along for the ride and is 100% on board with ‘El Matador’ getting an immediate crack at lightweight king Islam Makhachev.