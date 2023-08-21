Landing his sixth consecutive Octagon victory at UFC 292 over the course of the weekend, undefeated striker, Ian Machado Garry has been backed to achieve both undisputed championship spoils in both his current welterweight division, as well as a middleweight crown to boot.

Machado Garry, who featured on the main card of UFC 292 over the course of the weekend at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, made light work of short-notice opponent and rival, Neil Magny over the course of three rounds, landing a unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24) triumph.

The victory came as Ian Machado Garry’s third of the year so far, having previously landing a TKO win over Kenan Song, and a dominant first round knockout win over Daniel Rodriguez – defeating the Californian striker with a stunning high-kick and follow-up strikes on the main card of UFC Nashville back in April.

Conor McGregor backs ian Machado Garry for UFC title success

And expected to make a return again this year before the conclusion of 2023, Portmarnock striker, Machado Garry has been backed by his inspiration and former two-division champion, Conor McGregor to potentially secure two title wins under the banner of the UFC.

“What a f*cking great night of fights,” Conor McGregor said in a voice note he posted on his official X account. “[Ian Machado] Garry, that was clinical stuff. That’s skill, that lad [has]. 170 (pounds), 185 (pounds), Ian has been saying about that [I did] for so many years. Come through Cage Warriors, might have signed [for UFC] before he had a chance for the double [with Cage Warriors]. That would have been there. I see 170 and 185 in this lad’s future, yeah? I see 185 also in success. Identical.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

Eyeing a showdown with former two-time welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson in his next Octagon outing, Machado Garry has also been pegged to potentially feature at a planned UFC event in his native Dublin by promotional leader, Dana White as soon as next year.

