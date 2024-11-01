Ian Garry set to headline UFC Tampa in main event fight with Joaquin Buckley

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry is set to feature in his first Octagon headliner next month, booking a high-stakes pairing with the streaking, Joaquin Buckley in the main event of UFC Fight Night Tampa on December 14. on the final card of the annum for the organization.

Garry, who currently holds the number seven rank in the official welterweight pile, most recently handed former Bellator MMA welterweight title challenger, Michael ‘Venom’ Page his first Octagon defeat at UFC 303 back in June, defeating the London veteran with a one-sided unanimous decision win. The victory saw Ian Garry improve to 15-0 as a professional.

As for Buckley, the current number nine rated welterweight contender has enjoyed a splendid run of five straight wins since his return to 170lbs, most recently stopping former two-time title challenger, Stephen Thompson with a devastating come-from-behind knockout win at UFC 307 earlier this month. The stoppage earned Buckley a post-fight Performance of the Night bonus.

News of Ian Garry’s main event fight against the streaking, Joaquin Buckley was confirmed by the UFC on their official social media this Friday evening.

Ian Garry books UFC Tampa main event fight with Joaquin Buckley

“Capping off the year with a BANGER,” UFC posted on their official X account. “@IanGarryMMA vs. @NewMansa94 is the #UFCTampa MAIN EVENT!”

A former undisputed Cage Warriors welterweight champion, Portmarnock native, Garry has also beaten perennial contender, Geoff Neal earlier this year, in another split judging success.

And during his brief Octagon tenure, the Dubliner has also racked up notable victories over the likes of Song Kenan, Daniel Rodriguez, and stalwart challenger, Neil Magny.

Landing three stoppage victories in his five wins at the welterweight limit since his return to the division, amongst his impressive string of successes, St. Louis native, Buckley has bested the likes of Alex Morono, Andre Fialho, and Vicente Luque to boot.