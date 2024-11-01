Ian Machado Garry Ramps Up Call for Shavkat Rakhmonov Fight After Muhammad’s UFC 310 Exit

Ian Machado Garry has ramped up calls for him to battle Shavkat Rakhmonov on short notice at UFC 310.

As we know, Shavkat Rakhmonov was set to compete for the UFC welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad at UFC 310. Unfortunately, due to injury, Muhammad was forced to pull out – leading to Shavkat leading a replacement fight.

Many fighters have thrown their name in the hat, including Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman is undefeated in mixed martial arts and clearly feels like he’s on his way to becoming a world champion – a feeling that many fans and pundits share.

So, when Machado Garry reposted an old media scrum onto his Instagram, it became clear that he believes he should be the one to get the call.

Who would you rather see Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at #UFC310?



Joaquin Buckley or Ian Machado Garry pic.twitter.com/gIjwabeAnn — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 1, 2024

Ian Machado Garry reflects on Shavkat Rakhmonov challenge

“There’s some big names [to fight next], there are some cool matchups. There’s Shavkat [Rakhmonov], 18-0. I’d love to get my hands on him. I’ve nothing but respect for him, but I wanna be the guy to take his 0, and I know I can do it. That fight excites me so much. I’ve got nothing but respect for the dude, but I don’t want anyone else to beat him before me. He’s 18-0, I’m 15-0, let’s go on and put on a show. Let’s see who’s really better.”

When you’re chasing greatness, you need to be willing to do whatever it takes. For Ian Machado Garry, he knows that at some point in the future he’ll cross paths with Shavkat Rakhmonov. So, why not step up and take that challenge sooner rather than later?

It’s a tough assignment and it’s especially hard when you’re doing it on short notice. With that being said, this is someone who has been building towards the belt for his entire life – and he isn’t going to want to miss out on an opportunity like this.