Ian Garry vows to ‘Retire’ Colby Covington in heated fight after UFC 298 return: ‘I’m gonna get rid of the clown’

Unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry has vowed to send former interim champion, Colby Covington into retirement in his next outing ahead of his return at UFC 298 this weekend against Geoff Neal, vowing to send the brash veteran packing from the promotion once and for all.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight challenger, is set to make his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 298, booking a rescheduled pairing with Texan striker, Neal in a main card showdown in Anaheim.

Sidelined since August of last year, Portmarnock native, Garry most recently landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over division veteran, Neil Magny in a heated grudge fight at UFC 292 in Massachusetts.

Ian Garry wants to retire Colby Covington after UFC 298

And plotting his fighting future after his clash with Neal this weekend in California, Garry vowed to “thump the mouth off of” former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland in the future – amid their ongoing rivalry, before claiming he would retire Covington next.

“I want to beat Geoff Neal in spectacular fashion this weekend, then I’m going to fight Colby Covington, and I’m going to retire him,” Ian Garry told assembled media during his availability ahead of UFC 298. “And I’m going to rid the clown from the UFC. Then I’ll take someone three, two or one in the world. I’ll beat them, and I’ll earn my title shot next year.”

“I think [Covington] has no other choice,” Ian Garry explained. “When I beat Geoff Neal on Saturday, there’s only one choice, and it’s what I say.”

Sidelined since last December, Clovis native, Covington headlined UFC 296, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to arch-rival, Leon Edwards in the pair’s undisputed welterweight championship showdown.

Do you want to see Ian Garry fight Colby Covington after UFC 298?