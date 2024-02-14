Ian Garry vows to land grudge fight with Sean Strickland after UFC 298: ‘I’ll thump the mouth off of him’

Unbeaten Irish striker, Ian Garry has vowed to “thump” the mouth off of former undisputed middleweight champion, Sean Strickland in the future – ahead of his UFC 298 return against Geoff Neal this weekend in Anaheim.

Garry, the current number ten ranked welterweight contender, has been sidelined since last August, most recently featuring on the main card of UFC 292 in Boston, turning in a one-sided decision win over the division’s most-winningest fighter, Neil Magny.

And booking a rescheduled pairing with Neal at UFC 298 this weekend, a prolonged battle with pneumonia resulted in Portmarnock native, Garry’s withdrawal from a December fight with Kill Cliff FC training partner, Vicente Luque at UFC 296.

Taking his unbeaten talents to Brazil ahead of his return at UFC 298, Garry has linked with up with undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliviera at Chute Boxe under Diego Lima in another switch up of camp.

Ian Garry hits out at rival, Sean Strickland

And sharing his thoughts on his ongoing rivalry with ex-champion, Strickland, Garry vows to fight the former middleweight titleholder in the future, claiming he would handily beat the outspoken American if they share the Octagon together.

“Here’s the thing – here’s the two things that I’ll point out to you,” Ian Garry told assembled media during his UFC 298 media day availability. “My wife was called a p*dophile by Sean Strickland. No woman ever deserves to be called that, right? That’s the truth. My son – the people that follow Sean Strickland commented on a couple of my photos at the very start of all this hate, saying, ‘Is the kid even his?’”

"My wife was called a pedophile by Sean Strickland. … I'll pump the f*cking mouth off Sean Strickland."



Ian Machado Garry has a score to settle with the former champ after #UFC298 😳 pic.twitter.com/y8lVgXNhz8 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 14, 2024

“…And I’ll get mine back – I’ll thump the f*cking mouth off Sean Strickland one day,” Ian Garry explained. “And there’ll be nothing he can do about it. And I’ll talk to him, I’ll dance in his face – I do whatever I want. Because the truth is, when we get locked into that cage one, he’s never gonna be able to deal with me.”

Who wins in a future fight: Sean Strickland or Ian Garry?