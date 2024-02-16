Video – Paulo Costa pushes Ian Garry off stage after flipping off fans during UFC 298 press conference

Former has emerged overnight of former middleweight championship challenger, Paulo Costa pushing unbeaten welterweight contender, Ian Garry from the steps of the ceremonial stage following the pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 298 – after the Dubliner flipped off fans who booed and jeered him.

Costa, the current number six ranked middleweight contender, is slated to make his first outing inside the Octagon since 2022, booking a rescheduled fight with former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker.

As for Garry, the Portmarnock native, who received a chorus of boos and jeers from the fans in Anaheim during last night’s ceremonial pre-fight press conference, himself draws a rebooked fight with Texan kickboxing talent, Geoff Neal in his main card comeback.

And urged fans who mocked him to continue doing so come Saturday night, Garry, the current number ten ranked contender claimed he would change their opinion of him with his performance against Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Neal.

With his partner and manager, Layla Anna-Lee attending the press conference midway through the festivities, Ian Garry’s wife was booed also – with the Dubliner electing to flip off fans with two middle finger gestures before his face-off with Neal.

Paulo Costa shoves Ian Garry off stage during presser

Making his way down the steps to exit stage left, Garry, a former undisputed Cage Warriors welterweight champion, was shoved down the steps further by Costa – who appeared tired of the outspoken contender’s bravado.

Paulo Costa shoves Ian Garry after #UFC298 pre-fight presser. 👀 pic.twitter.com/oA3SLeZGyk — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) February 16, 2024

Laying out his plans to fight former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington in his next bout – Garry vowed to “retire” the Clovis native, before then questioning that with a victory over Neal, would his stardom prevent him from making a return to his native Ireland to headline a card in the capital for the UFC.

