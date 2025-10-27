“I Solidified My Name in the Sport” Mackenzie Dern Becomes First Woman to Win IBJJF, ADCC, and UFC Titles “It’s History”

At UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi on October 25, Mackenzie Dern achieved a milestone that transcends the Octagon. By defeating Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46, Dern captured the vacant UFC women’s strawweight championship and became part of the sport’s expanding history.

Mackenzie Dern

In the immediate aftermath of her victory, Dern understood the significance of the moment, she said:

“It’s history – I mean, it’s history. I think, you know, no one will be able to take this away from me. I really solidified my name in the sport and the sky is the limit. I’m just happy to be part of history now and part of MMA is still really new. The first UFC was when I was born, 1993, so it’s like 32 years the sport, you know, and to be part of this and the future generation – I hope I inspire women and fighters.”

Against Jandiroba at UFC 321, Dern deployed an enhanced striking arsenal that reflected years of dedicated work under striking coach Jason Parillo.

She outstruck her opponent 247 to 152 across five rounds, displaying technical proficiency that had been questioned earlier in her career. Though Jandiroba secured nine takedowns, Dern neutralized the Brazilian’s ground control and maintained offensive momentum from her back when needed. The judges’ consensus clearly favored Dern’s overall performance despite the competitive nature of the bout.

​Beyond the immediate victory, Dern’s championship marks a historic achievement across grappling disciplines. She became the first woman to win the IBJJF Black Belt World Championship, an ADCC World Championship, and a UFC title. This accomplishment places her among an exceptionally small group. Only Fabricio Werdum, the former UFC heavyweight champion, has previously achieved this feat across both men’s and women’s competition.​

​Dern’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu credentials established her as a world-class grappler long before her MMA career. She competed as the world’s top-ranked IBJJF competitor, earned multiple world championships at each belt level, and captured ADCC gold in submission grappling.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 25: Mackenzie Dern reacts after a victory against Virna Jandiroba of Brazil in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC Career

​The journey to UFC 321 was far from linear. After making her UFC debut in 2018, Dern faced a period of adversity that tested her resolve. She compiled a 1-3 record in her first four UFC fights, struggled with weight management issues that resulted in multiple missed weights, and faced questions about her striking abilities and consistency. Between 2020 and 2024, she won only two of six fights, prompting observers to question whether her jiu-jitsu elite status would translate into UFC championship potential.

​The tide shifted when Dern reunited with striking coach Jason Parillo and refined her overall fighting approach. Beginning in January 2025 with a submission victory over Amanda Ribas, she began a three-fight winning streak that positioned her for title consideration.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 25: (R-L) Mackenzie Dern punches Virna Jandiroba of Brazil in the UFC strawweight championship fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

​The vacant title bout between Dern and Jandiroba made competitive sense on multiple levels. The two fighters had previously met in December 2020, with Dern winning a striking-focused unanimous decision. Both had remained active and successful in the interim years, with Jandiroba entering the title bout on an impressive five-fight winning streak that included submissions over Amanda Lemos and a decision victory against Yan Xiaonan. Jandiroba held the number-one ranking in the division, while Dern sat at number five, making their rematch a reasonable avenue to crown a new champion.​

​Immediately following the victory at UFC 321, Dern’s emotional response was evident as she wiped away tears during her post-fight interview. She celebrated with her six-year-old daughter, Moa Dern Santos, inside the Octagon — a moment that added personal significance to the championship achievement.