The Jiu-Jitsu girl made it: Mackenzie Dern’s Heartfelt Message After Reaching UFC Championship Peak

Mackenzie Dern claimed the vacant UFC women’s strawweight championship Saturday at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, defeating Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46. The 32-year-old fighter’s victory over Jandiroba marked her second consecutive win over the Brazilian and her first UFC title in nine years of MMA competition.

Mackenzie Dern Pours Her Heart Out After UFC 321 Championship Victory

Following her triumph, Dern shared her emotional response on social media, expressing gratitude to her support system and recognizing the magnitude of her achievement. She posted:

“UFC Strawweight WORLD CHAMPION! For some, this is the final point, but for me it is just the beginning! Thank you to my coaches, my manager, my team, my family, friends and fans!! I have so much to grow and get better and I will do my best to work harder every single day! Thank you Abu Dhabi! The place I won 2 of my world titles! You have a special place in my heart! The Jiu-Jitsu girl made it to the top! All glory to God! 🌟🌟🌟”

The fight itself showcased Dern’s evolution as a mixed martial artist. She engaged in a competitive five-round battle against Jandiroba, who attempted nine takedowns throughout the contest. Despite being taken down multiple times, Dern managed her positioning on the ground effectively while establishing dominance in striking exchanges.

According to official statistics, Dern landed 247 total strikes compared to Jandiroba’s 208, demonstrating her improved boxing under the guidance of renowned striking coach Jason Parillo. This striking advantage proved decisive despite Jandiroba’s tactical wrestling approach.

Dern’s path to championship gold involved navigating a career marked by significant challenges and notable setbacks. After making her UFC debut in 2018, she faced weight management issues that cost her performance bonuses and drew criticism in her early years. During this period, she recorded a 1-3 record in her first four UFC fights and struggled with body composition management, missing weight on three separate occasions in her first seven fights. Between 2020 and 2024, Dern went through a particularly difficult stretch, winning only two of six fights, which prompted questions about her championship potential.

​The turnaround began when she reunited with striking coach Jason Parillo and refined her overall fight approach. Dern defeated Amanda Ribas by submission in January 2025 to improve her win streak to three consecutive victories, positioning herself for title consideration following Zhang Weili’s decision to vacate the strawweight championship in pursuit of a superfight against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322 in November.

​Beyond her MMA accomplishments, Dern’s victory carries historical significance across combat sports. She became the first woman to win the IBJJF World Championship, an ADCC World Championship, and a UFC title, joining Fabricio Werdum as only the second athlete ever to accomplish this feat across Brazilian jiu-jitsu’s most prestigious organizations.

Prior to her MMA career, Dern established herself as a grappling prodigy, winning world championships at every belt level and capturing gold at the 2015 ADCC Championship and 2015 IBJJF World Championship, both in gi and no-gi formats. Her father, Wellington “Megaton” Dias, is himself a decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitor and played a central role in her development from childhood training.​

​The Abu Dhabi location held significance for Dern beyond the title opportunity. She won the Abu Dhabi World Pro championship exactly ten years prior on April 25, 2015, defeating Gabi Garcia, a match regarded as one of her signature grappling victories. Dern noted before UFC 321 that competing in the same city on October 25, 2025, felt serendipitous.

​Following the victory announcement, Dern entered the Octagon with her six-year-old daughter, Moa Dern Santos, in an emotionally charged moment. Dern placed the UFC championship belt on her daughter and reflected in her post-fight remarks about how motherhood shaped her career trajectory. She stated that her daughter’s presence throughout her fighting journey motivated her performance inside the cage and reinforced her determination to overcome previous setbacks.