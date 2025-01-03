‘I Knocked You Out With One Eye:’ Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold Championship Feud Lives On

Appearing during a recent podcast sitting together, Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold rekindled their dated rivalry — with the former reminding the latter how during their UFC 199 rematched, he managed to stop him to win the middleweight crown, all whilst dealing with sight issues.

Bisping, a former undisputed middleweight champion, met with two-fight rival, Rockhold in a short-notice rematch in 2016, competing for Octagon spoils for the first time during his lengthy tenure in the promotion — following a prior Ultimate Fighter victory.

First matching with the outspoken Santa Cruz native back in 2014, Manchester native, Bisping was stopped with an eventual second round guillotine choke, before earning his way back to a title rematch on short-notice.

Replacing an injury-stricken Chris Weidman, Hall of Fame inductee, Bisping would lay waste to an over-confident, Rockhold with a blistering opening round knockout win — landing the undisputed middleweight championship.

Michael Bisping mocks Luke Rockhold to his face over 2016 knockout loss

Tying their two-fight series at one win apiece, although the duo failed to ever squash their beef in the form of a trilogy rubber match, the two have since rekindled outside the Octagon, with Bisping poking fun at their most recent matchup this week during an interview.

“I knocked you out with one f*cking eye,” Michael Bisping said sitting next to Luke Rockhold during a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast.

“When you watch it, I’m wiping my eye every few seconds ’cause I can’t see,” Michael Bisping explained. And then, yeah, at some point, you kick me in the head—good for you. And then I came back without the cut and knocked you the f*ck out. And I took your belt.”