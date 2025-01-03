Michael Bisping accuses former UFC champion of steroid abuse: ‘Juiced out of his mind’

Reflecting on his decorated UFC career, Hall of Fame star, Michael Bisping has recounted his infamous 2013 headliner with fellow ex-champion, Vitor Belfort in a hostile environment in Brazil — once more accusing the veteran of “juicing” ahead of their bitter pairing.

Bisping, a former undisputed middleweight champion and Ultimate Fighter victor during his tenure with the UFC, took on the above-mentioned Belfort in 2013 atop a UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo card in Brazil, suffering a thunderous knockout defeat.

Michael Bisping reignites rivalry with Brazilian foe Vitor Belfort

Felled in the second round against the former light heavyweight star, Bisping was dropped and stopped via a critical high-kick from Belfort, however, despite testing positive for banned substances later on during his divisional run, the Brazilian has been accused of utilizing performance enhancing drugs in their pairing to boot.

“Vitor Belfort, [was] juiced out of his mind, kicked me in the head and detached a retina,” Michael Bisping said during a recent appearance on the JAXXON Podcast. “Then it re-detached, and I got glaucoma—just one thing after another.”

“He kicked me in the head he was was juiced out to the max,” Michael Bisping explained. “You can take one look at the guy and you know”

Eventually rebounding to win the middleweight crown following a run which saw losses to both Tim Kennedy and Luke Rockhold, Bisping would headline UFC 199 against the latter on short notice in 2016, stopping him with an upset first round knockout to win his first championship in his time with the promotion.

Lodging a sole successful title defense, Bisping would avenge his infamous UFC 100 knockout loss to bitter rival, Dan Henderson in Manchester later that year, beating the former Pride FC icon with a contentious unanimous decision win on home soil.