How Tony Ferguson Clawed His Way Out of the Dark Place “I’m not done yet. This is just the beginning.”

After six years without a victory across multiple combat sports, Tony Ferguson has shifted his narrative. The former UFC interim lightweight champion made his professional boxing debut in August 2025, defeating Salt Papi via third-round TKO at Misfits Boxing 22 in Manchester, England. Now preparing for his next bout against Warren Spencer on December 20 in Dubai, Ferguson opened up about his journey through darkness and his path toward reclaiming lost ground.

Tony Ferguson

Ferguson’s UFC tenure ended in August 2024 following an eight-consecutive-fight losing streak, a record he surpassed from B.J. Penn’s previous mark of seven straight defeats. Before that skid extended through 2023 and into 2024, Ferguson had been away from the win column since November 2019. Speaking about how he navigated those darkest moments, Ferguson didn’t shy away from his past. Speaking in an interview with The Schmo, he said:

I find myself very good in the dark place and being real with it. I grew up in the countryside on 40 acres, between counties with no lights. When I had to cut weight, nobody was holding my hand. I got my ass in shape, put my snow boots on, and got running. If you can take that moment and build on it, then hell yeah, keep going after it.

The transition to professional boxing represented more than a change in venue. For Ferguson at 41 years old, it symbolized a complete reset. He left behind the multi-faceted techniques that defined him in MMA, the elbows, the wrestling, the submission arsenal, and committed fully to a singular discipline. His first boxing match vindicated that decision. Now, as he prepares to defend his interim Misfits Boxing middleweight title against Spencer, Ferguson has articulated his comeback philosophy through agricultural metaphor.

When you take a plant that’s malnourished or not getting enough sun, it doesn’t turn green right away. It takes time to get back to that green state and bear fruit. It takes maybe a year or two. That’s exactly what I did—I moved myself and everything around to get my nutrients, rest, and sunlight back so I could bear fruit. I have a belt I’m fighting for; I’m gonna get this job done.

Spencer represents Ferguson’s first major test since entering the sport. Spencer, like Ferguson, holds a 1-0 professional boxing record. However, Spencer arrived at that record through a single exhibition bout where he defeated Muganzi Hakim in the first round during April 2025. Prior to that, Spencer had ventured into MMA competition at the same August event where Ferguson claimed his interim title, losing to Dillon Danis via guillotine choke in 15 seconds. Spencer’s boxing foundation remains unclear, making the December matchup genuinely unpredictable.

Ferguson’s mental state has shifted considerably since breaking his losing streak. He described his post-fight emotions following the Salt Papi knockout as remarkably transparent, not tears of relief but joy rooted in fundamental rediscovery.