Tony Ferguson Plans Next Move After Big MFB 22 Win: “I want to Box … I’m a Misfit”

Tony Ferguson seems keen to keep plying his trade in the sweet science after claiming the interim MFB middleweight title at Misfits Boxing 22 over the weekend. Speaking to José Youngs of MMA Fighting, Ferguson touched on multiple subjects in the immediate aftermath of his TKO victory against Salt Papi in Manchester, England.

Not only did Ferguson have a successful debut in a new combat sport as he advanced to 1-0 in gloved boxing, ‘El Cucuy‘ also snapped an eight-fight losing skid that had many fans wondering about the former interim UFC lightweight champion’s future.

The path ahead now seems that much more illuminated for the tenacious competitor, and when addressing what he sees ahead for his own future in combat sports, Ferguson said,

“I want to box. This is something else that’s the dream come true. Want to know? I’d like to be 2 and 0. MMA is still there, but I mean, money talks, bulls**t walks. I mean, we’re here to stay. I’m a misfit, so we’ll figure this sh**t out, man.”

Tony Ferguson and where Dillon Danis could fit into his future

Tony Ferguson seems focused on Queensberry Rules going forward, but it seems like if he were to resume mixing the martial arts that Dillon Danis could stand out as a potential future opponent. Danis also secured a win on August 30th at the same MFB 22 card that saw Ferguson win gold.

Dillon Danis would also win championship hardware as he submitted Warren Spencer in a few seconds to capture the MF MMA light heavyweight title in the promotion’s first-ever MMA bout. Danis and Ferguson would engage in an in-ring faceoff during the night, which had a respectful underpinning to it, and many wondered if this could be the next MMA fight that Misfits elects to promote.

The two have a prior history with one another, as the Global Fight League previously booked Dillon Danis and Tony Ferguson to fight before the GFL’s planned pair of cards at the end of May were cancelled, and little has been heard from the promotion since.