Henry Cejudo Wants Frankie Edgar, Doubts ‘Brittle’ Dominick Cruz Will Fight

Henry Cejduo has called out Frankie Edgar as he continues to seek a “legend” for his first bantamweight title defence.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since winning the vacant 135lb title by beating Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 in June 2019. ‘Triple C’ was scheduled to face featherweight great Jose Aldo at UFC 250 but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic scuppered those plans. He was then set to face former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz on the same card but the UFC was forced to postpone all events last week meaning it is currently unclear when or if this fight will take place.

Speaking to ESPN Cejudo says he wants to fight Edgar instead of Cruz who hasn’t fought since 2016. The Olympic gold medallist is worried about signing to fight Cruz due to his injury history and doubts the bantamweight great will even be able to make it to fight night, Cejudo explained.



“I want a legend man, I deserve a legend. Again, let me remind you of my last three fights. Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, and Marlon Moraes, the number one contender. I want to keep up that legend [streak]. So, it’s going to be one of those two guys [Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz]. But then I thought about it with Dominick and Dominick is just too unpredictable man, he’s too brittle. I’m afraid to sign the contract with him because I don’t know if he’s going to show up.

“With Frankie Edgar, he’s one of the first people I called out when I beat Marlon. That is a fight that always gave me that appetite for him,” he continued. “Especially him at 145 pounds, but since he has come down to ’35, he’s a former champion at 155 pounds. That’s another fight that really intrigues me and gets me up in the morning.”

If it was left up to Cejudo he’d fight both men on the same night. However, on this occasion he’ll consult with his manager and decide which is the best fight to take next.

“Both of them. Line them both up. Co-main event, main event. I want to make history. Listen, the only problem with Dominick, Dominick Cruz hasn’t fought since 2016. Frankie Edgar, the only guys he’s lost to have been top-ranked guys. I don’t know. I’d love to beat up Dominick but I don’t know if he’ll show up. He’s so unpredictable. With Frankie Edgar, that’s something I will have to talk to my manager because I don’t like both of them and I’d like to make them both bend the knee.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

