Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong – Odds and Match Preview

Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong will headline UFC Fight Night on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. This bantamweight clash features two fighters at pivotal points in their careers, with high stakes for both competitors.

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong – Odds

The betting odds for the UFC Seattle main event, including offshore betting numbers, between Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong, heavily favor the younger fighter, Song Yadong. Song is listed as a -275 favorite, while Cejudo is a +225 underdog, indicating that bookmakers see Yadong as having about a 70% implied probability of winning, compared to Cejudo’s 30%.

The odds have remained relatively stable leading up to fight week, with no significant changes recorded so far. The public and oddsmakers appear to be factoring in Cejudo’s age (38) and recent losses, as well as Yadong’s youth (27) and striking ability.

Analysts and predictions suggest that Cejudo’s best path to victory lies in his wrestling. If he can secure consistent takedowns and control the fight on the ground, he could win by unanimous decision or potentially achieve a late TKO via ground-and-pound.

Yadong is expected to push for a knockout or a dominant decision. He has expressed confidence in his ability to handle Cejudo’s wrestling and aims to pressure the former champion early in the fight. This fight pits Cejudo’s Olympic-caliber wrestling against Song’s explosive striking. Cejudo’s experience and tactical approach will be tested against Song’s youth and aggression.

A former two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo is known for his elite wrestling and striking versatility. However, the 38-year-old is on a two-fight losing streak, having fallen to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili since returning from a brief retirement. A win here is crucial for Cejudo to remain relevant in the bantamweight title picture and prove he still belongs among the division’s elite.

Song Yadong, a 27-year-old rising star from China, is a dynamic striker with notable wins over fighters like Marlon Moraes and Ricky Simón. However, he is also coming off a loss to former champion Petr Yan in March 2024. Song aims to rebound by defeating a legend like Cejudo.

Both fighters are under pressure: Cejudo seeks to avoid a third consecutive loss that could jeopardize his legacy, while Song looks to break through the upper echelon of the division after periods of inactivity. This main event marks the UFC’s return to Seattle after 12 years, adding historical significance to an already compelling matchup.