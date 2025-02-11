Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong in Seattle on Saturday 22nd February 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Date : Sat, February 22, 2025

: Sat, February 22, 2025 Location : Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA Broadcast : ESPN+ Main Event 9 p.m. ET

: ESPN+ Main Event 9 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 2 a.m. GMT Prelims 11 p.m.

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Full Fight Card

Main Card

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: Bantamweight Main Event

Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez: Middleweight

Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan: Featherweight

Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz: Bantamweight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev: Heavyweight

Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia: Featherweight

Prelims

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan: Light Heavyweight

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson: Women’s Bantamweight

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerqueira: Light Heavyweight

Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat: Bantamweight

Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Ray Goff: Welterweight

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein: Middleweight

Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Tale of the Tape

Name: Henry Cejudo Song Yadong Country: United States China Age: 38 27 Height: 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Weight: 135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb) 135 lb (61 kg; 9.6 st) Reach: 64 in (163 cm) 67 in (170 cm)

Betting Odds

Henry Cejudo: +210 Underdog

Song Yadong: – 240 Favorite

Start date and time

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong takes place on Saturday 22nd February 2025, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The fight card will start at 9 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 2 a.m. GMT.

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Seattle or plan to attend Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong at the Climate Pledge Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong is live on ESPN+. In the UK you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.

What is Next after Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong?

The next major UFC event after Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong is Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev on the 8th of March 2025 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.