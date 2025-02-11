Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong in Seattle on Saturday 22nd February 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
- Date: Sat, February 22, 2025
- Location: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA
- Broadcast: ESPN+ Main Event 9 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 2 a.m. GMT Prelims 11 p.m.
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong: Bantamweight Main Event
- Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez: Middleweight
- Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan: Featherweight
- Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz: Bantamweight
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev: Heavyweight
- Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia: Featherweight
Prelims
- Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan: Light Heavyweight
- Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson: Women’s Bantamweight
- Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerqueira: Light Heavyweight
- Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat: Bantamweight
- Adam Fugitt vs. Billy Ray Goff: Welterweight
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein: Middleweight
- Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa: Featherweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Henry Cejudo
|Song Yadong
|Country:
|United States
|China
|Age:
|38
|27
|Height:
|5 ft 4 in (163 cm)
|5 ft 8 in (1.73 m)
|Weight:
|135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb)
|135 lb (61 kg; 9.6 st)
|Reach:
|64 in (163 cm)
|67 in (170 cm)
Betting Odds
- Henry Cejudo: +210 Underdog
- Song Yadong: – 240 Favorite
Start date and time
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong takes place on Saturday 22nd February 2025, at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The fight card will start at 9 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 2 a.m. GMT.
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong Fight Promo
TBA
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Seattle or plan to attend Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong at the Climate Pledge Arena, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong is live on ESPN+. In the UK you will be able to watch on TNT Sports.
What is Next after Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong?
The next major UFC event after Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong is Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev on the 8th of March 2025 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.