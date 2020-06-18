Henry Cejudo Vows To Finish Alexander Volkanovski In Two Rounds

Spread the word!













Former dual weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has vowed to finish featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski inside two rounds if they fight. Cejudo shockingly retired from the sport after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 last month. The 33-year-old has since told TMZ that he is willing to return to MMA for a fight with Volkanovski, he said.

“There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning. Other than Ryan Garcia, it would be Alexander Volkanovski, that overgrown midget. I would love to make him bend the knee because he’s already half way there.”

The Australian has since responded to Cejudo, he says he is open for the fight and views the Olympic gold medallist as a featherweight rival.

“I was open to it… Holding up divisions, I ain’t all about that. But as soon as [Henry Cejudo] said he was retired and gave up both his belts and then saying he would come out of retirement to fight at featherweight; I looked at him as a featherweight contender now,” Volkanovski said to ESPN.

Cejudo has doubled-down on his Volkanovski call-out and even bet everything he values, he’ll be able to take out the Australian inside two rounds, he said.

“If I ever comeback to MMA it’s going to be after your head your overgrown midget. I’d bet my Olympic Gold medal, my two belts and “my first girlfriend ever”, that you wouldn’t make it pass two rounds with Triple C! #bendtheknee @alexvolkanovski.”

Volkanovski is set to defend his 145lb strap against former champion Max Holloway at UFC 251. ‘The Great’ dethroned Holloway at UFC 245 late last year. They’ll now rematch on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Ahabi on July 11. Cejudo is currently chasing a cross over fight with boxing star Ryan Garcia.

Do you think Henry Cejudo could stop Alexander Volkanovski inside two rounds?