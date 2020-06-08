Henry Cejudo Reveals One Fight That Would Lure Him Out Of Retirement

Spread the word!













Former dual weight champion Henry Cejudo has said only one fight in MMA is big enough that he would consider ending his retirement. Cejudo shocked the world by announcing he is walking away from the sport after stopping bantamweight great, Dominick Cruz inside two rounds at UFC 249 last month.

At just 33 years old Cejudo clearly has a lot of fight left in him and seems set to cross over into boxing for a fight with rising star Ryan Garcia. According to Cejudo the pair are currently deep in discussions for a fight in Saudi Arabia and he is just waiting on his opponent to accept the fight.

Speaking to TMZ Cejudo revealed the only fight that would convince him to return to MMA would be one against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, something that would give ‘Triple C’ a chance to capture a third UFC belt, he said.

“There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning. Other than Ryan Garcia, it would be Alexander Volkanovski, that overgrown midget. I would love to make him bend the knee because he’s already half way there.”

“I want a third title because I want to be different,” Cejudo said. “There’s a lot of champ-champs – obviously there’s only one ‘Triple C.’ There’s only one Olympic champ, flyweight champ and bantamweight champion of the world, but it’s just to cement it, go in the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Volkanovski hasn’t fought since dethroning Max Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019. The Australian outpointed the featherweight great over five rounds and the pair are supposed to be running it back later this year. Originally the rematch was linked to UFC 251 in Perth, Australia but with the ongoing global pandemic that event has been relocated and it is unclear if/when Volkanovski will make his first title defence.

Do you think Henry Cejudo will end his retirement in the near future?