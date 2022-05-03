If undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul ever intends to make the transition to professional mixed martial arts – he appears to have a former UFC champion willing to coach and prime him for a move – with Henry Cejudo claiming the Ohio native has a greater chance of landing gold in the sport rather than in professional boxing.

Paul, who recently confirmed his return to the boxing ring ahead of an August 13. comeback – recently acted as a promoter for last weekend’s massive Madison Square Garden showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

In his most recent outing into the squared circle, Paul managed to land a stunning second career win over former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley – finishing the St. Louis native in December with a massive one punch knockout win.

In other professional victories, Paul has bested the likes of former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight titleholder, Ben Askren, and former NBA player, Nate Robinson.

Henry Cejudo offers to help prepare Jake Paul for a potential transition to MMA

Matchroom Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn raised the eyebrows of Paul last weekend ahead of Taylor’s headliner against Serrano – insisting that he would never win a world championship in professional boxing, leading to many others agreeing with the promotor’s opinion.

Appearing to share that sentiment, former flyweight and bantamweight champion, Cejudo offered to train Paul at Fight Ready in Scottsdale, Arizona – touting him to land mixed martial arts gold before boxing spoils.

“With the IQ I have for MMA… if Jake Paul ever wants to come out to Fight Ready, to come out and train with me, I will take care of him, dude,” Henry Cejudo said during a recent interview with The Schmo. “I think he has a better chance in mixed martial arts to become a world champion than he does in boxing.”



“Jake Paul, if you wanna come up and train with ‘Triple C’, gimmick aside, persona aside, I would be more than willing to help you and really prepare, really show you the skills of the trades on how you can become the best in the world. Now if Jake Paul tells me to F off then it’s all good (laughs). This is just coming from my heart, man.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Recently, Paul was welcomed to the mats of Straight Blast Gym by gym head coach, John Kavanagh – however, the outspoken Ohio boxer distanced himself from a trip to the facility, insisting he does not train alongside “losers”.

