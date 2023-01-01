Henry Cejudo lists his top 5 fighters to watch out for in 2023

Former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has shared his views on several fighters you should keep eye on as we enter 2023.

Prospects such as Jack Della Maddalena and Muhammad Mokaev broke through in 2022 and introduced themselves to the mixed martial arts world. As the number of fighters on the UFC roster grows so does the talent pool and with it comes the likelihood of new champions being on the rise.

One man who knows exactly what it takes to become a champion is Henry Cejudo. The former flyweight and bantamweight champion is anticipated to return to competition himself this year with a potential matchup against Aljamain Sterling to be had.

Cejudo is well aware of the challenge he faces returning to the bantamweight division, a weight class that many perceive to be holding the greatest depth of talent across the promotion.

So much so that in an interview with The Schmo, Henry Cejudo listed his five fighters whom he considered to be some of the best prospects heading into 2023. Including fellow bantamweight contender, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Henry Cejudo Lists Five Prospects For 2023

“I’m gonna have to say Khamzat Chimaev, Bo Nickal, Umar Nurmagomedov, the 125-pounder [Amir Albazi] that just knocked out the Brazilian… I call him ‘The Iraqi Nightmare’,” Henry Cejudo said. “Who was number five? Oh, [Rafael] Fiziev.” (Transcribed by MMANews)

For anyone following the sport the names he suggested should come as no surprise with each contender on the list having an extremely successful 2022.

Should Cejudo follow through on his claim to return to competition this year, it is likely he will expect to walk straight into a title shot against Aljamain Sterling. However, should the UFC want for him to earn his shot at the 125-pound belt a matchup against surging contender Umar Nurmagomedov may be a great place for him to do so?

Of the five Henry Cejudo listed, who do you believe has the best chance at becoming a UFC champion?