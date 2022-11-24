Ali Abdelaziz claims Henry Cejudo will fight Aljamain Sterling for UFC title next: ‘It’s done’

Ali Abdelaziz has claimed his client, former duel-weight UFC champion, Henry Cejudo will fight for undisputed bantamweight gold next against current champion, Aljamain Sterling – claiming the fight between the duo “it’s done”.

Sterling, the current undisputed bantamweight champion, co-headlined UFC 280 most recently last month, defeating common-foe, T.J. Dillashaw with a series of second round ground strikes.

As for Cejudo, the retired former undisputed bantamweight and flyweight champion has been retired from active competition since May 2020, co-headlining against former champion, Dominick Cruz in a buzzer-beating knockout win to successfully defend his title.

Henry Cejudo appears in line to fight Aljamain Sterling next

Linked with a slew of potential comebacks in the form of a flyweight excursion against Deiveson Figueiredo, and a featherweight move to fight Alexander Volkanovski, Cejudo has now been tipped to share the Octagon with Sterling in a rumored fight, as per his manager, Dominance MMA leader, Abdelaziz.



“And I can’t wait for my boy, ‘Triple C’ (Henry Cejudo) to come back,” Ali Abdelaziz told John Morgan. “I like Aljo (Aljamain Sterling), I consider Aljo as a friend. Aljo is fighting Henry Cejudo – it’s done, you know, it’s done. It’s just – the UFC said it’s done, he knows it’s done.”

"Aljo is fighting Henry Cejuo. It's done." pic.twitter.com/lv59EmIQsC — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) November 24, 2022

“I understand he wants a different fight, but he (Henry Cejudo) never lost his belt, he’s a two-time champion – defended both his belts. And he left on his own. He didn’t leave cause he lost or was injured, he just needed time off. And guess what, I think he will defend this title – it’s a champion versus champion, ‘cause he never lost his belt. And I disagree with Aljamain, I think it’s a big fight. It’s a tougher fight, he knows that, and I know that. I don’t think Aljamain shied from an opponent, I think he tried to make Henry sweat. But I already know what’s up – he’s fighting Henry.”