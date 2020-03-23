Henry Cejudo Sends Warning To Pound-For-Pound Rivals Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo plans on reigning at the top of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

The UFC bantamweight champion — and former flyweight king — is currently ranked No. 3 on the list with light heavyweight and lightweight champions Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov ranked above him at No. 1 and 2 respectively.

However, he plans on overtaking them soon enough as he sent the duo a warning:

“There are two men ahead of me on the pound for pound rankings and I’m here to tell you, “ Virus or no Virus that crown will be mine” ! @khabib_nurmagomedov @jonnybones #bendtheknee 🥇🥇🥇”

Cejudo certainly has a case to be on top. After all, his record includes wins over the likes of Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw and Marlon Moraes to name a few.

And if UFC 250 takes place in May, he may just add former featherweight king Jose Aldo to the list as they are scheduled to compete in a bantamweight title fight.

However, there can be arguments made against him as well. For one, he lacks the longevity and title defenses of Jones while he hasn’t dominated opponents and remained undefeated like Nurmagomedov has.

Regardless, do you think Cejudo deserves to be No. 1 on the UFC pound-for-pound list? Can he make it there?