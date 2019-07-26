Henry Cejudo Calls Featherweight Fight With Conor McGregor ‘Light Work’

Spread the word!













Two-weight champion Henry Cejudo is open to moving up further and even believes he could defeat Conor McGregor in a featherweight fight.

Cejudo won the vacant bantamweight title after getting a TKO finish over Marlon Moraes at UFC 239 last month. He has since called out Frankie Edgar in an attempt to win more gold, especially if the latter were to defeat Max Holloway for the featherweight title at UFC 240 on Saturday night.

However, another fight which would certainly entice “The Messenger” would be McGregor, who was the former featherweight champion. A Twitter user recently posed the question as to whether Cejudo would be able to defeat McGregor in a 145-pound contest.

Cejudo actually replied to the tweet last week, but his response is now gaining coverage:

Light work — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 20, 2019

It’s not the first time the two have interacted. When Demetrious Johnson was traded to ONE Championship last year, Cejudo responded in a now-deleted tweet to McGregor’s jibes about the flyweight division:

“Don’t worry about the flyweight division Conor,” Cejudo wrote. “You should worry about your wrestling and grappling skills and your spirit!”

Most recently, McGregor congratulated Cejudo on matching his accomplishment of being a simultaneous two-weight champion. In all honesty, however, a fight between the two is highly unlikely.

Regardless, do you think Cejudo has any chance against the much bigger McGregor *if* they were to fight?