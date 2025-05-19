Heavyweight Boxing Champ Trains with Jon Jones, Declares: “I’m Staying in My Lane – MMA Is Insane!”

Heavyweight boxing champ Joseph Parker recently got a taste of the MMA world, training alongside UFC legend Jon Jones. But if you thought Parker was about to swap his boxing gloves for four-ounce MMA mitts, think again. After a few rounds with heavyweight champ ‘Bones’ Jones, Parker made his feelings clear: “I’m staying in my lane-MMA is insane.”

Boxing Champ Joseph Parker On MMA

Joseph Parker isn’t shy about giving credit where it’s due. “Boxers are crazy, but MMA fighters are just a tiny bit more crazy and then BKFC guys are the craziest. I don’t know how they take bareknuckle hits to the face!” he said. For Parker, the sweet science of boxing is tough enough. The idea of adding kicks, takedowns, and submissions? That’s a hard pass. He admits, “They have Jiu Jitsu, grappling, kickboxing and so on, to think about. I will just stick to what I am good at and focus on boxing.”

Still, Parker has nothing but respect for Jon Jones, calling him a “beast” and an “animal,” when he spoke in an interview with Casino Hawks – who offer the latest UK Casino Sites.

Jon Jones

Training with Jon Jones opened Joseph Parker’s eyes to the work ethic and intensity that’s made Jones a GOAT in MMA. “How he trains, the team he has around him and the work he puts in is phenomenal. It was great to see that upfront,” Parker said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 14: Jon Jones looks on during the UFC 309 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Crossovers between boxing and MMA are all the rage, but Parker isn’t tempted. While some boxers have tried their luck in the cage, most find out quickly that MMA is a different world. The skills don’t always transfer, and the risks are higher. Parker’s not about to risk his career or his face for a new challenge when he’s already got plenty to prove in the ring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 16: (R-L) Jon Jones of the United States of America punches Stipe Miocic of the United States of America in the UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

As for what’s next, Jon Jones is still the king of the UFC heavyweight division, though fans are always speculating if he will ever fight again as he has long stalled to face interim champion Tom Aspinall. Joseph Parker, meanwhile, has his eyes set on bigger fights in boxing. He’s sticking to what he knows best, and after a taste of MMA training, he’s more convinced than ever that boxing is where he belongs. So, for now, don’t expect to see Joseph Parker trading punches for takedowns. He’s happy to admire the madness of MMA from a safe distance, gloves firmly on, and face intact.