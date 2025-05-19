Jon Jones Is Holding the UFC Heavyweight Title Hostage – Combat Sports Insider Says Defend or Step Aside

Jon Jones’ reign as UFC heavyweight champion has sparked debate in the MMA community regarding the status of the division in relation to interim champion Tom Aspinall. Jones, who last defended his title at UFC 309, has faced criticism for periods of inactivity throughout his career.

Jon Jones Must Defend Title or be Stripped

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas addressed this issue, stating, “Jon Jones has been inactive in spots in his career. There’s no doubt about it. And you could say, well, now you are keeping the title hostage. Yeah, I’ll use a strong word, because that’s where you’re going.”

Teddy Atlas emphasized that being a champion involves more than just fighting ability. He continued in an interview with Slingo on being a champion, “That word invokes more than just the ability to fight. It invokes how you behave, how you carry yourself, what you believe in. And he’s a champion. I believe he’s a real champion. He always has been. He always behaves like one, so I think that you do have a personal obligation to kind of deal with that.”

However, he also noted the responsibility that comes with holding a title, explaining, “You gotta give someone else a chance to get what you had a chance to get within a certain period.”

Teddy Atlas Demands Action: “Enforce the Rules” on Jon Jones’ Heavyweight Reign

The situation is further complicated by UFC’s handling of title defenses and enforcement of rules. Atlas questioned the mechanisms in place, saying, “What are the rules and are they being enforced? And if they’re not being enforced… then you know what the repercussions are. There has to be an enforcement part of those rules. You can’t have rules if there’s no enforcement of those rules, I mean, what’s the sense of having rules?”

Tom Aspinall, who holds the interim heavyweight belt, has been vocal about his desire to face Jones. UFC CEO Dana White has indicated that Jones would need to defend his title against Aspinall if he continues his career, with discussions reportedly underway to make the bout happen. Atlas has praised Aspinall, calling him “a true Heavyweight, natural Boxer, class act & possibly next up to take on The G.O.A.T.”

The ongoing uncertainty with Jon Jones has led to calls for clearer enforcement of title defense obligations, as articulated by Atlas and echoed by fans and fighters alike.