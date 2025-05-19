Jon Jones Is Holding the UFC Heavyweight Title Hostage – Combat Sports Insider Says Defend or Step Aside

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jon Jones Is Holding the UFC Heavyweight Title Hostage - Combat Sports Insider Says Defend or Step Aside

Jon Jones’ reign as UFC heavyweight champion has sparked debate in the MMA community regarding the status of the division in relation to interim champion Tom Aspinall. Jones, who last defended his title at UFC 309, has faced criticism for periods of inactivity throughout his career.

Jon Jones Must Defend Title or be Stripped

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas addressed this issue, stating, “Jon Jones has been inactive in spots in his career. There’s no doubt about it. And you could say, well, now you are keeping the title hostage. Yeah, I’ll use a strong word, because that’s where you’re going.”

READ MORE:  UFC Champ Valentina Shevchenko is Ready for Zhang Weili But Is Uncertain of the Format

Teddy Atlas emphasized that being a champion involves more than just fighting ability. He continued in an interview with Slingo on being a champion, “That word invokes more than just the ability to fight. It invokes how you behave, how you carry yourself, what you believe in. And he’s a champion. I believe he’s a real champion. He always has been. He always behaves like one, so I think that you do have a personal obligation to kind of deal with that.”

However, he also noted the responsibility that comes with holding a title, explaining, “You gotta give someone else a chance to get what you had a chance to get within a certain period.”

READ MORE:  “The UFC’s on Its Ass” - Darren Till Critiques Current State of the Sport 'Lacking Spark'
Jon Jones

Teddy Atlas Demands Action: “Enforce the Rules” on Jon Jones’ Heavyweight Reign

The situation is further complicated by UFC’s handling of title defenses and enforcement of rules. Atlas questioned the mechanisms in place, saying, “What are the rules and are they being enforced? And if they’re not being enforced… then you know what the repercussions are. There has to be an enforcement part of those rules. You can’t have rules if there’s no enforcement of those rules, I mean, what’s the sense of having rules?”

Five Years Later, Jon Jones Fires Back at Claims He Lost Controversial Title Fight

Tom Aspinall, who holds the interim heavyweight belt, has been vocal about his desire to face Jones. UFC CEO Dana White has indicated that Jones would need to defend his title against Aspinall if he continues his career, with discussions reportedly underway to make the bout happen. Atlas has praised Aspinall, calling him “a true Heavyweight, natural Boxer, class act & possibly next up to take on The G.O.A.T.”

READ MORE:  Report - Patchy Mix set to replace Chito Vera, make Octagon bow in fight with Mario Bautista at UFC 316
Tom Aspinall

The ongoing uncertainty with Jon Jones has led to calls for clearer enforcement of title defense obligations, as articulated by Atlas and echoed by fans and fighters alike.

READ MORE:  “Stop Being Dummies - Jake Paul Is a Fighter”: Darren Till Slams Critics, Calls Out Clout Chasers

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts