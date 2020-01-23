Hear What Conor McGregor Told Donald Cerrone After 40-Second TKO

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor made a statement in his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition last weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020).

McGregor headlined the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight bout. It only took the Irishman 40 seconds to get the job done, after spending over a year away from active competition. His last fight was a 2018 submission loss to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In his return Saturday night, McGregor came out hard with a big left hand, which Cerrone ducked under, but ran right into “Notorious'” knee. After a clinch, McGregor nailed Cerrone with several hard shoulder shots, which fractured Cerrone’s nose and orbital bone. Upon separation, McGregor blocked a head-kick from “Cowboy,” before landing a big one of his own which dropped Cerrone.

After some nasty ground-and-pound, the referee waved the action off. It was McGregor’s first victory in combat sports competition since November of 2016 when he beat Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC’s 155-pound champion, and the first-ever two-division champ in UFC history. Now, the UFC has released its “UFC 246: The Thrill and the Agony – Sneak Peek” video on its official YouTube channel.

In the video, fans can hear exactly what McGregor said to Cerrone seconds after TKO’ing him. Here’s what the Irishman had to say.

“I love you Donald,” McGregor said. “Those shoulder shots broke it [nose] eh?”

McGregor then had an exchange of words with Cerrone’s grandmother. Here’s what McGregor told “Cowboy’s” grandma.

“I have respect for you. So much respect for you. You raised a hell of a boy. You should be proud I’m serious.”

A nice show of respect from two great fighters. You can check out the full video in the player below.

What do you make of McGregor’s comments to Cerrone after finishing him at UFC 246?