From Hairdresser to UFC Champ: The Odd Jobs of Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC champion Deiveson Figueiredo is known for his aggressive knockout style, but prior to his MMA career, the Brazilian athlete worked quite a mix of jobs. Sushi chef, hairdresser, bison farmer, and even more.

Deiveson Figueiredo – Buffalo Farmer

Deiveson Figueiredo followed in his father’s footsteps being a water buffalo farmer as a child, and he still herds animals with his family event to this day. buffalo herding is the family business. As he aged up, he began wrestling and took up the Brazilian martial art of capoeira.

UFC Fighter

With sixteen fights in the UFC ‘Deus da Guerra’ (God of War) has made quite an impact. The Brazilian is best known for his finishing ability having won the vast majority of his matches by knockout or submission. Fans will likely remember his brutal finishes of Cody Garbrandt and Joseph Benavidez. Deiveson Figueiredo also had several wars trading the title back and forth against Mexico’s Brandon Moreno.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

The Jobs other of Deiveson Figueiredo

At 19, he worked as a bricklayer during weekdays. At 22, he became a fisherman but found the dangers of the open sea too great. Leveraging his knowledge of fish, he trained as a sushi chef under a mentor he met at a gym.

On weekends, he worked as a security guard at small clubs, where he handled unruly patrons. He briefly worked as a hairdresser, starting as an assistant but eventually left due to several mishaps in his skills. Before signing with the UFC, he worked as a motorcycle taxi driver.

All of the various careers of Figueiredo:

Herded cattle on a farm

Bricklayer

Security guard

Fisherman

Sushi chef

Hairdresser

Motorcycle taxi driver

UFC Fighter

Figueiredo has moved on from the flyweight division and has gone up in weight to bantamweight. This weekend, he will face former title challenger Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera live from Abu Dhabi at UFC on ABC.