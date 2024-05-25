Report – Marlon Vera set to fight ex-Champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi in August

Former title challenger, Marlon Vera is slated to make his return to at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi on August 3rd. – drawing former undisputed flyweight kingpin, Deiveson Figueiredo in a barnburning clash.

Vera, the current number four ranked bantamweight contender, headlined UFC 299 back in March in Miami, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to current division champion, Sean O’Malley in the pair’s title fight rematch.

As for Figueiredo, the former flyweight titleholder turned in his second straight victory at the bantamweight limit since his move to 135lbs back in April at UFC 300, landing an eventual submission win over former champion, Cody Garbrandt.

Marlon Vera draws Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

News of Marlon Vera’s return in a massive fight against Brazilian star, Figueiredo was first reported by Brazilian outlet, AgFight.

Prior to his decision loss against Montana striker, O’Malley, Ecuadorian striker, Vera had landed a title-eliminator win over another Brazilan veteran, Pedro Munhoz, moving him back to the winner’s enclosure following a decision loss of his own to Cory Sandhagen.

Seeing an impressive win halted at the San Antonio event, Vera had turned in an impressive winning run of four victories over Davey Grant, Frankie Edgar, Rob Font, and former two-time bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz.

For former flyweight gold holder, Figueiredo the Brazilian has landed with aplomb at the bantamweight limit, via a pair of back-to-back victories over the above-mentioned Garbrandt, which followed a decision shutout over common-foe, Font.

During his run as flyweight title – which he landed twice during his stay in the division, Figueiredo had racked up successful title defenses against both Brandon Moreno, after a wicked submission win over the surging Alex Perez in his first outing as flyweight best.

