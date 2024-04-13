Deiveson Figueiredo stops Cody Garbrandt with impressve rear-Naked choke win – UFC 300 Highlights

Kicking off UFC 300 with a bang — former undisputed flyweight champion, Devieson Figueiredo continues his ascend up the bantamweight pile following his recent debut — turning in a second round rear-naked choke win over former undisputed division champion, Cody Garbrandt in the pair’s preliminary card opener.

Figueiredo, a former undisputed flyweight champion, made his bantamweight division debut back in December at UFC Fight Night Austin, defeating common-foe, Rob Font with a dominant striking display en route to a decision shutout win.

And matching with the veteran Ohio native, Garbrandt tonight on the preliminary card of the monumental UFC 300 event, Brazilian favorite, Deiveson Figueiredo turned in a second round win over the ex-champion, courtesy of a second round rear-naked choke win.

Scrambling well with the former champion throughout their second round exchange, Deiveson Figueiredo had attempted to lock up an arm-triangle to no avail against Garbrandt, before patiently taking his back and working for a successful rear-naked choke after a get-up attempt from the former.

Below, catch the highlights from Deiveson Figueiredo’s win over Cody Garbrandt