‘Going to send him back’ Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera looking to stop Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

ByRoss Markey
Returning this weekend in a potential bantamweight championship eliminator, most recent title chaser, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has vowed to turn back former two-time flyweight best, Deiveson Figueiredo in the Brazilian’s quest for a second title reign a division higher.

Vera, a former bantamweight championship challenger, currently holds the number four rank at 135lbs, most recently dropping a hugely one-sided unanimous decision loss to the incumbent, Sean O’Malley in their title grudge match re-run at UFC 299 back in March in Miami.

chito vera

As for Figueiredo, the former flyweight titleholder twice, turned in the most high-profile win of his bantamweight tenure so far at UFC 300, opening the card with an impressive second round rear-naked choke win over former champion, Cody Garbrandt in his sophomore outing at 135lbs. 

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera vows to stop Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi

WIth both keeping a firm eye on next month’s title affair at Noche UFC between O’Malley and the streaking, Merab Dvalishvili – Chone native, Vera has plans to finish Figueiredo this weekend in Abu Dhabi and knock back his surge.

Marlon Vera, USADA, UFC
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“He’s (Deiveson Figueiredo) a great fighter,” Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera told MMA Junkie. “He seems like he punches hard, seems like he’s a strong guy. He’s been using a lot of Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling lately, so maybe he feels that the power and size difference [at bantamweight] are too much. But he took to ground the last two opponents. Let’s see what he brings to the table. I just feel like I’m going to make an example of him, and I’m going to send him back to [flyweight].”

Prior to his booking against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera and submission of ex-champion, Garbrandt, Brazilian finisher, Figueiredo made a successful bantamweight bow at UFC Austin last December, taking home a comprehensive decision win over Rob Font over the course of three rounds in a main card bantamweight debut.

Who wins at UFC Abu Dhabi: Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera or Deiveson Figueiredo?

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

