Former UFC heavyweight contender, Greg Hardy, made good in his professional Boxing debut as he won via second-round knockout.

Having had the opportunity to compete in the NFL and the UFC, Greg Hardy has now turned his hand to Boxing, making his professional debut at Black Sheep Boxing’s Fight Night 4 in Delray Beach, Florida.

Hardy displayed his punching power throughout his time competing within the UFC and on DWCS, scoring all bar one of his professional MMA victories by TKO or KO. The former NFL star was hoping his punching power would carry over to Boxing, and it did just that.

The affair was not the most technical matchup, but that well may have played into Greg Hardy’s favor as he no longer had to concern himself with kicks or being taken down. It was a massive left hook followed by an equally as strong right hand which would see his opponent drop to the canvas before the referee waved the contest off.

Check it out below:

GREG HARDY GETS BOXING DEBUT KO WIN pic.twitter.com/M8WqhPJk4F — MMA Now (@MMANowTV) October 9, 2022

Greg Hardy makes good in his professional Boxing debut

Hardy was able to emerge victorious in his Boxing debut and the same can be said for when he began his MMA career prior to making his UFC debut. The former NFL star would earn himself two first-round finishes on Dana White’s Contender Series before dropping his UFC debut by disqualification after landing an illegal knee on his opponent, Allen Crowder.

Hardy would bounce back from this setback and pick up two more quick finishes before having his victory against Ben Sosoli overturned due to the infamous incident which saw ‘The Prince of War’ use his inhaler illegally in between rounds.

A decision loss to Alexander Volkov would follow as he took his first real step up in competition, but again he was able to bounce back with victories over Yorgan De Castro and Maurice Greene. From here on things would turn sour for him, losing his next three via stoppage to Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa, and Sergey Spivak, before parting ways with the promotion in March of this year.

What did you make of Greg Hardy’s professional boxing debut?