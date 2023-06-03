Ex-UFC heavyweight standout Greg Hardy continued to struggle in his combat sports career, suffering another embarrassing knockout under the Team Combat League banner.

The 34-year-old former football player transitioned from the gridiron to the Octagon after a slew of issues forced him out of the NFL, including disturbing accusations of domestic abuse. His move to mixed martial arts initially rendered impressive results, going undefeated as an amateur before starting his professional career at 3-0. The solid start scored him a spot on the UFC roster. Despite losing his promotional debut, Hardy went 4-2 in his first six appearances and looked like a potential contender.

As he moved up the ladder, Greg Hardy’s deficiencies, particularly on the ground, were quickly exposed. He would go on to lose three straight fights via first-round knockout en route to being handed his walking papers.

Making his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut at the promotion’s third-annual Knucklemania event, things didn’t get much better for Greg Hardy. ‘The Prince of War’ suffered a second-round KO at the hands of Josh Watson.

One bright spot for Greg Hardy was his work in the boxing ring, having won back-to-back bouts as a pro. The trend continued with Team Combat League where he added two more wins in exhibition bouts, but that all came crashing down on Friday night as Hardy suffered another brutal knockout loss in the 17th round of his contest with Alexander Flores. Hardy hit the mat twice during the matchup, both the result of a well-timed left hook by Flores.

Greg Hardy just got KO’d again 😳pic.twitter.com/suNlaAlcnQ — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 3, 2023

Has Greg Hardy Already Found a New Career?

With combat sports no longer working out in his favor, Greg Hardy appeared to have found another potentially lucrative career as a Spectrum greeter at Walmart. ‘The Prince of War’ was spotted on social media sporting a jacket and tie inside the megastore leading fans to immediately poke fun at his seemingly incredible fall from grace. However, Hardy was quick to dispel the rumors, claiming that he was simply in the process of learning “some new skills.”

“Obviously, I don’t work at Walmart. I’m trying to learn some new skills, and if y’all been paying attention, you know that’s what I do. I infiltrate, start the bottom, learn the skills, then attack,” Hardy said of his viral Walmart video. “That’s how we made over a million in the UFC, bro. We gonna keep going.”

To be fair, Spectrum greeters earn an average salary closing in on 60k annually. Certainly, nothing to scoff at though it’s quite the step down the ladder from a six-figure salary with the biggest mixed martial arts organization in the world.