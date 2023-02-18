Greg Hardy knocked out in BKFC debut against Josh Watson

Former UFC heavyweight fighter ‘Prince of War’ Greg Hardy was knocked out in his bare knuckle fighting debut against Josh Watchson at BKFC KnuckleMania 3.

Greg Hardy had earned a professional boxing record of 2-0 since leaving the UFC and was hoping to become a dangerous force in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. In his BKFC debut, the former NFL football player was knocked out against Josh Watson at 0:19 of round 2.

See below for highlights:





GREG HARDY JUST GOT SLEPT pic.twitter.com/yMOT2ayV0T — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2023

Greg Hardy vs Josh Watson

‘Stay Down’ Josh Watson has now improved to a 2-1 record in BKFC with both victories coming by way of KO/TKO stoppage. His sole loss was to Bryant Acheson, he has now earned two consecutive wins against Kyle McElroy and Greg Hardy. Prior to his BKFC run, Watson was an MMA fighter with a 6-4 record.

Greg Hardy was a former heavyweight UFC fighter. The US-born athlete was cut after three consecutive KO/TKO losses to Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa, and Sergey Spivak. Overall in MMA, ‘Prince of War’ has earned a record of 7-5. Due to prior accusations of domestic violence, which led to a suspension from the NFL, many fans commented on watching Hardy lose via knockout in BKFC.

After his career in the UFC, he went to professional boxing and picked up wins against Hasim Rahman Jr. and Mike Cook. Due to his professional boxing success, Hardy was hoping to become a dangerous athlete in the BKFC ring. The American fighter Josh Watson would upset his debut and alter Hardy’s hope in the sport.