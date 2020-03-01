Grant Dawson Chokes Darrick Minner – UFC Norfolk Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the UFC Norfolk main card is a featherweight bout between Grant Dawson and Darrick Minner.

Round 1: Minner starts things off with a leg kick. Minner drops Dawson with a leg kick as the latter attempts a strike. A scramble ensues with Dawson ending up on top. Minner attempts an armbar but doesn’t have the right position. Minner attempts it again but fails as Dawson gets up. However, Minner has his neck and attempts a guillotine only for Dawson to slip out. Minner adjusts and attempts another guillotine and seems to have it locked in this time as Dawson fights it. Minner eventually lets go with Dawson on top. Dawson transitions to full mount and lands plenty of ground and pound but Minnar survives.

Round 2: Dawson attempts a takedown but Minner counters with another guillotine. Dawson gets his head out and quickly enters full mount as he lands strikes. Minner gives up his back as Dawson applies the rear-naked choke submission to get the win.

Official result: Grant Dawson defeats Darrick Minner via rear-naked choke submission (R2, 1:38).