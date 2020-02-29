UFC Norfolk Results: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Norfolk results throughout tonight (Saturday February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena Norfolk, Virginia.
In the main event of the evening, UFC Flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will compete with UFC Flyweight gold on the line only for Benavidez as Figueiredo, unfortunately, came in heavy at the weight in earlier this week. The co-main event of the evening will see a clash in the women’s Featherweight division between Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn dos Santos, with the winner potentially lining themselves up for the next shot at UFC Featherweight championship against two-division champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC Norfolk Results
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
- Women’s Featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos
- Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev
- Women’s Featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont
- Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
- Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Philllips
- Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese
- Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak
- Lightweight: Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia
- Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. TJ Brown
- Featherweight: Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle
- Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev