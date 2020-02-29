UFC Norfolk Results: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA will be bringing you UFC Norfolk results throughout tonight (Saturday February 29, 2020) from the Chartway Arena Norfolk, Virginia.

In the main event of the evening, UFC Flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will compete with UFC Flyweight gold on the line only for Benavidez as Figueiredo, unfortunately, came in heavy at the weight in earlier this week. The co-main event of the evening will see a clash in the women’s Featherweight division between Felicia Spencer and Zarah Fairn dos Santos, with the winner potentially lining themselves up for the next shot at UFC Featherweight championship against two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

Check out our UFC Norfolk results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @LowKick_MMA:

UFC Norfolk Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Women’s Featherweight: Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

Light Heavyweight: Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Women’s Featherweight: Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Featherweight: Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Philllips

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak

Lightweight: Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia

Featherweight: Jordan Griffin vs. TJ Brown

Featherweight: Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev