Glory Kickboxing is on the verge of making history with its upcoming milestone event, Glory 100. This event has just added two thrilling title fights to the lineup. Fans can look forward to the long-awaited rematch between Michael Boapeah and Donovan Wisse for the middleweight world title. Additionally, Petpanomrung “Petch” will face Miguel Trindade in a five-round rematch for the featherweight world title.

Boapeah and Wisse had their first battle at Glory Collision 6. The champion, Wisse, showed his experience and conditioning as he outworked and was just too technical for the young brawler to outdo, leading to a decision win and another defense for the champion.

“Petch” and Trindade both faced off in the finals of the Glory X Rise Featherweight Grand Prix back in December 2024. The two had an incredible duel, as the two top featherweights traded blows in a super technical bout, and Petch edged out Trindade.

Now, with two remarkable, exciting world title fights set to take place on day two of the two-day historic kickboxing event, the stage is set for Glory 100 to be one of the most exciting events for kickboxing in a while.

Glory 100 is the most critical event for kickboxing in modern history.

Kickboxing has had its highs and lows, with its slump in the 2010s and the fall of K-1 in the 2000s. But now things are different, with ONE attempting to revitalize the kickboxing scene with their ONE 172, which featured a slew of Japanese and Thai kickboxing talent to invigorate the striking scene in Asia. Now, it’s Glory’s turn to spark a flame in the eyes of casual viewers.

As a result of their recent partnership with popular fight streaming service DAZN, the ball is now in Glory kickboxing’s court as they have the most access to the largest audience in Europe and the Americas. So for Glory, their historic hundredth numbered event is do or die, especially with their disastrous return to the United States. Back in the Netherlands, it’s time for Glory to live up to its true potential, especially with Rico Verhoeven and Artem Vakhitov headlining. It’s a must-win situation for the sport of kickboxing.