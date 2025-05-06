There was high drama in Rajadamnern Stadium at the most recent Rajadamnern World Series Muay Thai event. As the former Rajadamnern Lightweight champion, Samingdet would face off against the farang fighter Juan David Rios. In what was an insane back-and-forth brawl.

Rios would mount an incredible offense on the highly skilled champion, who has notable wins over ONE Championship Muay Thai veterans like Savvas Michael. Rios would prove his power against the championship-level fighter by dropping Samingdet badly at the end of the round. The Thai champion would respond emphatically at the start of the second as he would turn the tables and end the fight instantly with a brutal elbow knockout. Putting Rios down and out in a dramatic finish,

RWS Muay Thai’s traditional take on Muay Thai makes for more fantastic elbow knockouts.

Many casual fight fans often overlook RWS Muay Thai and the fighters the promotion has to offer. The Rajadamnern and RWS are rivals to Lumpinee Stadium, and their affiliation with ONE Championship makes them the biggest and most mainstream Muay Thai promotion by far.

However, the more traditional take on Muay Thai from Rajdamnern-based promotions leads to more brutal elbow and knee knockouts, and with the much smaller stadium, it leads to a variably different but just as enjoyable experience with a more reserved and traditional Thai style. That leads to some incredible finishes and, as seen above, some awesome elbow knockouts.