Michael Boapeah Crushes Stefan Latescu’s calf to a finish – Glory Underground results

ByCristian Alvarez
In the co-main event of Glory Underground, Michael Boapeah and Stefan Latescu would face off in a one-sided affair. The former title challenger would outwork the Romanian in the first round with his boxing, knees, and calf kicks.

The second round would be a disaster for Stefan Latescu, as Boapeah would crush the calf of the Romanian over the second round. Getting a set of three calf kick knockdowns, as he would brutalize and demoralize Latescu to the point that in the final knockdown, it seemed as though Latescu would seemingly quit as he relaxed on the ropes before the referee officially stopped the fight.

Michael Boapeah’s crushing victory over Stefan Latescu sets him up for a title fight.

Boapeah has shown improvement since his loss to the middleweight champion, Donovan Wiss ass he extends his winning streak to five. As for the Romanian, Latescu, who was once the 2023 Glory newcomer of the year, has now fallen to four straight losses in a row. This will likely set up Boapeah for a shot at the middleweight strap at some point, as in his last outing, he was outworked and outskilled by the more experienced champion.

But now with his new arsenal of skills, finishing ability, and all-around confidence, Boapeah is a force for anyone in the middleweight or light heavyweight division of Glory Kickboxing.

