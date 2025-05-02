In the main event of Glory Kickboxing‘s return to the United States, Tyjani Beztati and Chico Kwasi engaged in a technical war at Glory Underground, which was eerily similar to their first fight and even more exciting than their previous encounter in Europe.

The two would engage in an eerily similar and exciting battle. In the first round, they would take time getting reads off each other. The second round would also be just as the first battle, with Kwasi dropping Beztati in a flash knockdown. The Beztati would likely rally to win the third and fourth rounds. With the fifth round being the likely tie break, as the exchanged and Kwasi seemingly dropped Beztati again, only for it to be ruled a slip. As the two champions continued to trade in the dying moments of the fight.

The fight ended in a draw yet again, in a shocking decision, but it goes to show the level of competition these two kickboxers are at. They represented the most fantastic combat sport in kickboxing and showcased the highest level of striking the sport can offer.

CHICO AND TYJANI GO TO A DRAW FOR THE SECOND TIME!



Do you want to see a third fight? pic.twitter.com/ZbsbogtGKo — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) May 2, 2025

Tyjani Beztati and Chico Kwasi showed out at a lackluster event.

Michael Boapeah and Stefan Latescu put up a good fight along with the two champions in the headline. The newly acquired American talent also put in a good showing. However, the event was marred by remarkably low production quality for one of the top kickboxing promotions, as well as the presence and antics of influencers associated with the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul.

The production quality was so low that even the YouTube chat was decrying it, and the amateurish color commentary from the Betr-associated influencers, with former champion and Glory Commentator Joseph Valtellini having to take control not just on commentary but also being an announcer for the event.

Despite the low production quality of Glory’s return to America, this is a great first step in kickboxing’s journey to regain its popularity in America, where kickboxing once reigned.